ST. LOUIS – Missouri deer hunters had a solid start to the November firearms deer season.

They bagged more than 90,300 deer during the opening weekend. 53,000 were antlered bucks, 7,000 were button bucks, and 30,000 were does.

Franklin County had the best harvest, with more than 2,100 deer. The chronic waste disease period runs from November 22 to November 26, following the firearm deer season.

Archery deer hunting will resume November 22 through January 15.