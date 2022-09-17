MISSOURI – Prime hunting season is underway in Missouri. In the upcoming weeks and months, eligible hunters will have the opportunity to harvest deer, elk, black bears, turkeys and more wildlife.

The Missouri Department of Conservation logs information on dozens of hunting seasons via its website, explaining specific permits, criteria and timelines to legally hunt specific animals.

Here is a look at key dates for some notable Missouri hunting seasons ongoing or coming up this fall:

HUNTING TYPE ANIMAL DATES Archery (Part I) Deer Sept. 15, 2022 – Nov. 11, 2022 Archery (Part II) Deer Nov. 23, 2022 – Jan. 15, 2023 Firearms (Youth – Part I) Deer Oct. 29, 2022 – Oct. 30, 2022 Firearms (Youth – Part II) Deer Nov. 25, 2022 – Nov. 27, 2022 Firearms (Part I) Deer Nov. 12, 2022 – Nov. 22, 2022 Firearms (Antlerless) Deer Dec. 3, 2022 – Dec. 11, 2022 Firearms (Alternative) Deer Dec. 24, 2022 – Jan. 3, 2023 Archery (Part I) Turkey Sept. 15, 2022 – Nov. 11, 2022 Archery (Part II) Turkey Nov. 23, 2022 – Jan. 15, 2023 Fall Firearms Turkey Oct. 1, 2022 – Oct. 31, 2022 Archery Elk Oct. 15, 2022 – Oct. 23, 2022 Firearms Elk Dec. 10, 2022 – Dec. 18, 2022 Hunting Black Bear Oct. 17, 2022 – Oct. 26, 2022 Hunting Crow Nov. 1, 2022 – March 3, 2023 Hunting Groundhog May 9, 2022 – Dec. 15, 2022 Hunting Rabbit Oct. 1, 2022 – Feb. 15, 2023 Hunting Squirrel May 28, 2022 – Feb. 15, 2023 Hunting Bullfrog/Green Frog June 30, 2022 – Oct. 31, 2022 Hunting/Trapping Opossum Aug. 1, 2022 – Oct. 15, 2022 Hunting/Trapping (Part I) Raccoon Aug. 1, 2022 – Oct. 15, 2022 Hunting/Trapping (Part II) Raccoon Nov. 15, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2023

A few general considerations as peak hunting season arrives…

Hunting is primarily allowed for permitted individuals in MDC public hunting areas or shooting ranges. Many public hunting ranges are south of I-70 or in northwest Missouri. Some shooting ranges can be found in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties.

Many hunting seasons will require a permit for the specific animal hunted, in addition to a firearms deer hunting permit.

Hunting is usually allowed one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset

During firearms season, hunters can only harvest eligible wildlife with a shotgun and shot not larger than No. 4 or a .22 or smaller caliber rimfire rifle. However, this does not apply to waterfowl hunters, trappers, landowners on their land, or to deer hunters during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season.

Allowed archery methods include longbows, compound bows, crossbows and hand-held string-releasing devices.

Click here for more general guidelines from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

For deer season, one of the more popular hunting seasons in Missouri, MDC officials advise potential hunters of the following considerations:

Hunters who are 15 years or younger on Sept. 15 are now exempt from the antler-point restriction during the archery season and all portions of the firearms deer season.

Hunters are encouraged to share their harvests by donating surplus to a MDC program to help feed hungry Missourians. The program is administered by the Conservation Federation of Missouri and MDC.

MDC is offering free voluntary CWD sampling and testing of harvested deer during the entire deer season. Chronic wasting disease is a deadly, infectious disease in deer and other members of the deer family (cervids) that eventually kills all animals it infects.