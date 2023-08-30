ST. LOUIS – The now-category four Hurricane Idalia is moving closer to Florida, and it’s having some impacts at home. Organizations from the area are already preparing to help in its aftermath.

Ten flights are cancelled right now and those are all Southwest flights heading into Florida. St. Louis Lambert International Airport was taking flights to Tampa, Jacksonville, and Orlando.

The hurricane seen can be seen from the International Space Station.

Idalia strengthed to a category three hurricane around 2:00 a.m. The system has now grown into a category four storm as people are bracing for it to make landfall.

Hurricane Idalia is now turning roads into rivers in communities along Florida’s gulf coast. The governor and FEMA officials told people along low-lying coastal areas to evacuate.

There’s been a lot of traffic jams leading up to Idalia’s arrival. The National Hurricane Center warning of catastrophic impacts from storm surge estimated between ten and 15 feet in some areas.

Heavy winds from Idalia could top 130 miles per hour. Besides critical flooding, officials say the storm is also expected to clog roads with toppled trees and power lines.

Thousands of National Guard members and other first responders are also at the ready with high water vehicles in case rescues are required. Dozens of members of Missouri Task Force One also left for Pensacola ahead of the hurricane two days ago.

Forecasters warn Idalia could also trigger waterspouts and tornadoes. The storm is expected to keep moving inland, bringing heavy rain to parts of Georgia and the Carolina later this week.

Some Florida airports shutdown ahead of the storm including Tampa International Airport. Their airport closed at midnight Tuesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have a flight booked to Florida or Georgia or even the Carolina’s in the coming days check with your airline. You can also download ‘Flight Aware‘. That will also keep you updated on cancellations and delays that are happening in real time at Lambert.