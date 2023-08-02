ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A husband and wife from Villa Ridge, Missouri, are facing up to 30 years in state prison for sending sexually-explicit messages to a person posing as a child, and then driving to University City to meet said “child.”

According to a report filed by the University City Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 6300 block of Cabanne Avenue by a concerned citizen.

This person had been posing online as an 11-year-old girl, and had been communicating with a married couple, identified as William and Rachel Burns, over Facebook Messenger since July 9. The conversations allegedly contained discussions of love, sex, masturbation, and eventually meeting the 11-year-old in person, and her staying overnight at the couple’s home in Franklin County.

Police claim William, 39, sent messages to the 11-year-old stating, “I’d like to be your first everything if you will save yourself for me” and “I would make love to you when your [sic] ready but I’m not a creep like those people.”

Police claim Rachel, 32, sent a follow-up message to the fictitious child stating, “You have the choice to sleep in your own room or with us, if you wanna shower alone or together.”

When Rachel drove to the concerned citizen’s home, that person contacted police. Rachel was arrested at the scene, and William arrested a short time later.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged William and Rachel Burns with enticement or attempted enticement of a child. Both remain jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.