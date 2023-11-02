FULTON, Mo. — Police recently made an arrest in the 2002 killing of Debra Dickens. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office says that a grand jury indicted Harold Dickens on murder charges.

“The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office would like to acknowledge the determination of our investigators, both past and present, the diligent work of the grand jury, and the efforts of all involved in this case,” police state on Facebook.

Debra and Harold were married before she was brutally killed. KXEO-TV reports that her body was found in a trailer near Fulton, Missouri. She had been stabbed multiple times.