ST. LOUIS — Husband from Florissant has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, along with an additional 15 years, for the 2021 murder of his wife, Kimberly Oshia.

52-year-old Michael Oshia from Florissant was convicted by a St. Louis County jury for Murder 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action, Oshia faced sentencing.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office proved, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Oshia fatally stabbed his wife on December 29, 2021, just ahead of a hearing in their divorce proceedings.

The Florissant Police Department conducted a thorough investigation into the incident.