ST. LOUIS – Wednesday you can help “Hydrate Our Heroes” at Schnucks stores.

The promotions run through Tuesday, July 18. All 115 Schnucks stores across the Midwest are taking part in the beverage drive for firefighters, police, and first responders.

The most requested items include sports drinks, energy drinks, bottled water, and sparkling waters. Those wishing to donate should look for a donation bin at the front of each store.