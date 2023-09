ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Hyundai is joining the St. Louis County Police Department and the Urban League of St. Louis to announce an anti-theft mobile clinic designed to increase vehicle security.

It comes as many Hyundai vehicles are being broken into and stolen. The multi-day clinic will provide Hyundai owners with the latest anti-theft technology for free.

It’s this Saturday at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’ office on Jennings Station Road.