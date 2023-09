ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – If you drive a Hyundai, you have a chance to get free anti-theft technology installed in your car this weekend.

Thieves have targeted Hyundai cars because of ongoing security issues that make them easy to steal. Captain Norman Mann, of the St. Louis County Police’s Jennings Precinct, says 194 vehicles were reported stolen in Jennings last year.

This year, 184 cars have already been stolen. Mann shared that those thefts led to other crimes.