ST. LOUIS — Hyundai Motor America is teaming up with St. Louis County, St. Louis County Police, the City of Jennings, and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to provide free anti-theft software upgrades for certain Hyundai owners.

This service will be available at the Urban League’s parking lot at 8960 Jennings Station Road on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10. Specially trained technicians will be on hand to quickly install the anti-theft software on eligible vehicles. The process takes less than an hour.

Eligible Affected Vehicles

2018-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2019 Santa Fe XL

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

The mobile service center will only provide the anti-theft software upgrade. However, Hyundai representatives will assist customers who need other services by scheduling appointments at local Hyundai dealerships.