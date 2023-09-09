ST. LOUIS — Hyundai Motor America is teaming up with St. Louis County, St. Louis County Police, the City of Jennings, and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to provide free anti-theft software upgrades for certain Hyundai owners.
This service will be available at the Urban League’s parking lot at 8960 Jennings Station Road on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10. Specially trained technicians will be on hand to quickly install the anti-theft software on eligible vehicles. The process takes less than an hour.
Eligible Affected Vehicles
- 2018-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2020 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2013-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
The mobile service center will only provide the anti-theft software upgrade. However, Hyundai representatives will assist customers who need other services by scheduling appointments at local Hyundai dealerships.