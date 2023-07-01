OLIVETTE, Mo. – Interstate 170 is closed in both directions near Olive Boulevard as crews respond to storm damage Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses tell FOX 2 that there is a downed powerline near the area leading to major traffic backups. Drivers planning to head on I-170 should consider alternate routes.

The highway has been closed since at least 4:30 p.m. and it could be shut down several hours. Stay updated with FOX 2’s traffic map.

A round of thunderstorms and gusty winds is moving to the east of the St. Louis metro through Saturday evening, though a thunderstorm watch remains in effect through 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.