ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – MoDOT crews will close eastbound and westbound I-270 near Lindbergh Boulevard from Friday night to Saturday morning in order for them to set girders.

The closures will be for intermittent periods of 15-30 minutes between 9 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. MoDOT said, “Between these short closures, both directions of I-270 will be reduced to one lane.”

Four of the SB Lindbergh bridge girders are on site. The remaining four girders will arrive tomorrow. Crews will set all these into place Friday night into Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/3O7dNAg8mo — I270North (@I270N) December 2, 2021

The new girders will support the bridge deck of the new southbound Lindbergh Boulevard bridge over I-270.