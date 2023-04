EUREKA, Mo. – Interstate 44 was temporarily closed in both directions Monday afternoon following a utility pole fire near Highway 109 in Eureka.

The time and cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

The fire caused high-tension wires to sag dangerously close to the roadway in both directions.

Crews from Ameren Missouri responded and secured the wires.

Both sides of I-44 were reopened by 4:20 p.m.