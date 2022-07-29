ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Interstate 55 is closed at Gasconade in south St. Louis for a homicide investigation. Officers were called to investigate a shooting on southbound I-55 at South Broadway. A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a four-door silver car. It is not clear if the vehicle was moving at the time of the shooting. The back passenger window appears shot out. It is not yet clear if shots came from inside or outside the car.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was above the scene. It appears a body was removed from the car by investigators. Crime scene investigators, Emergency Medical Technicians, and several other officers are standing on the highway to conduct the investigation.

Construction workers are also taking in the crime scene from the barrier separating the northbound lanes from the southbound lanes. A major construction project is underway and northbound drivers are slowing for a view.

The highway closed at around 12:40 pm. Traffic is backed up for miles.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest update.