ST. LOUIS – If you use I-55 between Soulard and south county, get ready for backups along the busy stretch of highway. MoDOT is planning multiple lane closures as part of a major ongoing project.

The lane closures at 55 and Arsenal Street start there and go south for some distance. The first of those closures starts later Monday morning.

Here are the details:

At 9:00 a.m., MoDOT Crews are expected to close a lane on northbound 55 between Arsenal and Bates Avenue. One northbound lane is already closed between those two locations, so with this additional closure Monday morning two northbound 55 lanes will be shutdown between Bates and Arsenal.

Those two lanes are slated to remain closed through this fall. However, that isn’t the only closure that drivers need to worry about.

On Tuesday, at 9:00 a.m., crews are slated to close two lanes of southbound 55 between Gravois Street and Bates. That will leave southbound 55 drivers with two open lanes in that area. Crews will also close a third northbound lane overnight from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. starting Tuesday night through this Friday.

MoDOT said that closure is to set a barrier wall for the eventual shift of traffic from the southbound traffic to the northbound lanes. That shift is expected to happen next week.

At that time, the ramp from the location at Arsenal to southbound 55 will also close. All of this is part of an ongoing MoDOT project to repair or renovate 13 bridges along I-55 between I-44 in the city to Lindbergh in the county.

The project is slated to be done in early 2025.