ST. LOUIS – Traffic troubles could be increasing along part of I-55 beginning later Monday morning.

The stretch of I-55 and Loughborough Avenue will be impacted as well as the busy on and off ramps from Loughborough to i-55 northbound. A nearby billboard is warning drivers about a ramp closure that will start in just a matter of hours.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Modot says at 9:00 a.m. crews will close two northbound lanes on between Weber Road and Virginia Avenue. Then, crews will shift the remaining two lanes of I-55 north to the southbound side of the highway. The interstate will be down to two lanes in each direction between Weber and Virginia after the traffic shift.

At the same time, crews are also going to close the entrance ramp from Germania to 55 north, as well as the exit ramp from 55 north to Loughborough and the entrance ramp from Loughborough to northbround 55.

We’re told these ramp closures are projected to last through most of this year. This is all part of a multi-year project to renovate many of the bridges along I-55 between I-44 in St. Louis City and Lindbergh.

Additional lane shifts and ramp closure are expected as crews complete work along the corridor. There will also be paving once the bridge work is completed. Construction on the entire project is set to be completed by spring of 2025.