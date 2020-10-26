I-55 SB ramp to SB US Route 67 closed for 16 days

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A major intersection in Festus will be closed for a little more than two weeks.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed the ramp from southbound Interstate 55 to southbound US Route 67 for approximately Monday, October 26.

The ramp will be closed for 16 days in order for crews to lay down pavement for the new auxiliary lane between Route A and US Route 67.

