ST. LOUIS – A busy stretch of Interstate 64 is flooded in St. Louis during rush hour after a water main break Friday afternoon.

The interstate is flooded in both directions near Tamm Avenue. The water main break happened right around 4 p.m. Water has been steadily gushing from a main for about an hour.

Traffic is backed up several miles in both directions. Westbound drivers are slowly navigating through one lane. Eastbound drivers are at a standstill. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is attending to the situation, though it’s unclear how long the highway might be closed.

A few cars attempted to cross through waters before law enforcement blocked the area of the flooding. First responders have helped rescue a few people out of cars. No major injuries have been reported from the situation.

Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes and not drive through flooded areas.

SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group, is surveying the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.