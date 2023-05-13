ST. LOUIS — This morning, cars are moving again in both directions on I-64 near Hampton after a massive water main break. It happened under the Tamm Avenue overpass during the Friday afternoon rush. It first impacted the eastbound lanes and eventually shut down both directions of I-64.

St. Louis firefighters saved a family, who were stuck in the flood, in the nick of time. They got trapped temporarily in their minivan after the interstate quickly flooded. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely. The city of St. Louis confirms that a 30-inch water main was the source of the flooding. Police, firefighters, the water division, and Mo-Dot all responded to this as crews worked to shut off the water and drain it. The eastbound lanes of I-64 in the Dogtown area near the zoo were closed for hours. The cause of the water main break is still not clear this morning. But a state audit last year recommended the city increase revenue for the water division. It found that St. Louis did not have sufficient water revenues to maintain the city’s water distribution.