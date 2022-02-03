Multiple crashes close I-70 near St. Louis for hours

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation and the National Guard have been helping to clear an accident that shut down one of the main routes through the state for hours.

It appears that several semi-trucks were involved in an accident at around 11:30 a.m. in the area and are stuck on and off the road. MoDOT expects to clear the roads in the area to resume traffic this afternoon.

Eastbound I-70 near Wentzville

Eastbound I-70 near Wentzville closed at around 2:00 pm after several vehicles were involved in a crash with a jackknifed tractor-trailer. MoDOT expects the road to be closed near Wentzville for a while. They did not specify when they expect the road to reopen.

There are many crashes on St. Louis area highways. Snowy streets are leading to slick conditions and snowplows are working around the clock with limited staff to keep up.

Check the traffic map for the latest road conditions, accidents, and backups along your route. Download the FOX 2 News App for the latest updates and alerts while you travel.