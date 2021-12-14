17-year-old who escaped detention center one month ago struck and killed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A suspect who escaped custody from a juvenile detention center approximately a month ago was struck and killed by a vehicle on westbound 70 Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. when mobile undercover surveillance detectives were following a vehicle driven by a woman and the 17-year-old the police were following was the passenger.

The juvenile that died was in custody at the juvenile detention center for weapons and drug-related charges, escaping from confinement, and tampering, according to Police Chief John Hayden.

He said their intelligence division had determined where the 17-year-old might be and detectives were following the vehicle near Broadway and Bittle.

Hayden said it appeared the car was indecisive as to whether they were going to enter the ramp or continue on Broadway. They then struck an embankment. Then they got out of the car and ran up to Broadway. Hayden said several cars almost struck them as they were on foot on Broadway. The detectives that were following them got out of their own vehicle. Those detectives were wearing vests with the word police on them. The two people then ran back down onto the ramp and entered westbound 70 traffic. That’s when they ran in front of a vehicle driven by a woman and the juvenile suspect was struck.

The woman running with the 17-year-old is not in custody at this time.

The accident has I-70 for a time Tuesday morning. Traffic was backed up for miles.