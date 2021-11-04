I-70 Killer: St. Charles police met with task force to try and crack cold case

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A task force of 5 different police departments met with the ATF and FBI in St. Charles this week to review six homicides believe to be conducted by the so-called “I-70 Killer” nearly 30 years ago.

Police Departments from Indianapolis, Wichita, Terre Haute, St. Charles, and Raytown reviewed the cases that happened between April and May of 1992.

Investigators discussed each investigation, reviewed evidence, and talked about advances in forensic technology that can help solve these cases.

Police released an updated aged-enhanced photo weeks ago to try and generate new leads in the cold case.

There is a $25,000 reward that is still being offered for information involving the case.

Background on the case

Authorities believe the killer stopped along the interstate and looked generally for women working by themselves.

Four of the murders were at small shops along Interstate 70 – two in Missouri, two in Indiana. The other two were at a bridal shop near Interstate 35 in Wichita, Kan. He is also possibly being considered for crimes in Texas.

Composite Sketch: 1992

Aged Enhanced Sketch 2021

Police believe the man is now between age 52 and 70. His hair could be a different color now.

A witness to the St. Charles crime had a good look according to videos posted on the St. Charles CrimeStoppers website. At the time he was described as a white male in his mid-thirties, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, slender to medium build with light brown to auburn colored hair.

FOX4KC.com reports one of the better descriptions of the suspect came from an eye-witness in Raytown, Mo. A video store owner in a strip mall where one of the shootings happened saw a man enter a neighboring gift shop then heard a pop. A grocery store clerk saw a man climb a hill to I-70 and disappear. The video store owner found the body of 37-year-old Sarah Blessing inside the gift shop.

Victims

Nancy Kitzmiller, was killed at a Boot Village in the Bogey Hills Plaza on Zumbehl Road at I-70

Sarah Blessing, Woodson Village Shopping Center in Raytown, Missouri

Robin Fuldauer, was killed at a Payless shoe store in Indianapolis

Patricia Magers, and Patricia Smith, were killed at La Bridal shop in Wichita

Michael McCown, was killed at Sylvia’s Ceramics in Terra Haute, Ind.

Police believe the same man could be responsible for three other crimes in Texas in 1993 and 1994. Two of the three victims died.

Potential Weapon

FOX2Now.com reports that police say he used a most unusual weapon that has been linked to five other murders. Officials say based on ballistic evidence and witness statements, the gun was .22-caliber, possibly an Intratec Scorpion or an Erma Werke Model ET 22.

For years, officials have been asking gun collectors and dealers to notify them if they see such a weapon or had one stolen in the early 1990s.

Erma Werke Model ET 22

Intratec Scorpion

If you have any information about this case please call St. Charles, Missouri police at 1-800-800-3510.