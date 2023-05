ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – People in St. Charles County are dealing with major delays on Interstate-70 this weekend due to MoDOT crews closing all lanes of

I-70 at the Zumbehl exit.

Crews are demolishing the old bridge over the highway. Traffic in both directions is being re-routed over the off-and-on ramps at Zumbehl.

It’s expected to re-open at 5:00 a.m. Monday. Drivers are encouraged to take Highway 370 or 364 Sunday.