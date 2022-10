COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – A brush fire caused major traffic problems in mid-Missouri Saturday night.

According to reports, I-70 was shut down for hours between Columbia and Boonville. The Missouri Highway Patrol said the smoke made visibility too low for cars to drive on the interstate. This was a big problem for people headed back to the Kansas City area from Mizzou’s homecoming game.

That part of the interstate was re-opened Sunday morning.