ST. LOUIS — The closure of I-70 westbound in Saint Charles County persists due to a fatal accident west of Zumbehl, resulting in closures between Zumbehl and Cave Springs.

The impact of this closure extends, causing backups all the way to 94. Commuters are staring to exit the main interstate, using side roads and alternative routes to navigate around the affected area. Emergency vehicles are visible at the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports this as a fatality incident involving a pedestrian. As the investigation unfolds, westbound I-70 will remain closed between Zumbehl and Cave Springs. It is advised to steer clear of this area in Saint Charles County on this Friday morning.