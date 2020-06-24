‘I don’t want people to forget that he was someone’s son’ – Fiancée remembers fallen police officer as parent, son, hero

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Tuesday marks a painful anniversary for the family of a police officer. June 23, 2019 was the day Michael Langsdorf was killed in the line of duty.

The North County Cooperative officer was shot while responding to a disturbance call at a Wellston market. The alleged shooter was trying to pass a bad check.

A year later, loved ones say that time has passed—but that the heartache has not.

“It’s really hard not to replay that day, 12 months ago, in your head,” his fiancée, Kim Haag, said. “I remember what I was wearing, I remember exactly what I was doing.”

Langsdorf had served in law enforcement for nearly two decades. Prior to his time with the North County Police Cooperative, he worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“He was just an amazing man, and he touched so many lives. And that was proven with how many people attended his services. It’s incredible to think about how many lives one single individual can touch,” Haag said.

Langsdorf proposed to her days before he was killed. Haag said the outpouring of support over the past year has been incredible.

Haag said many people in law enforcement—total strangers—have told her about the positive impact Langsdorf had on their career.

Langsdorf’s legacy extended beyond the workplace. Haag hopes the public remembers that he was more than a police officer.

“I don’t want people to forget that he was someone’s son. He was an amazing son. And he had amazing parents. He was a father to two great kids. And he would do anything and everything for these kids. Even if he meant that he so much overtime. Or so much to make ends meet,” she said.

Langsdorf was 40 years old when he died. He left behind two teen children.

BackStoppers is helping support the Langsdorf family.

“He’s not been forgotten, and he won’t be forgotten,” Haag said.