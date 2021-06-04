‘I feel like I’m living a nightmare’; Mizzou soccer player mourns loss of both parents to COVID

ST. LOUIS– For all of the real progress being made when it comes to getting through the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, with getting people vaccinated, and lifting restrictions to get back to “normal”, the reality is far different for the families of the nearly 600,000 in the U.S. who have died from the virus. Lives have been forever changed.

It’s something University of Missouri women’s soccer forward Kyra Reeves knows all too well. She lost both her parents to the illness. She found out they were sick in late January. Her mother, Chrisla, died February 19th, her father Jason just a few days later.

“I feel like I’m living a nightmare,” Reeves said in a video produced by the University of Missouri athletic department. “I almost have to accept the fact like that I don’t have any parents anymore…how could this have happened?”

Reeves, from Pflugerville, Texas, just finished her freshman season at Missouri. In the video, she talked about the support she and her brother Jaylon, got from her parents while growing up as athletes.

The university received clearance from the NCAA to start a GoFundMe campaign to support Reeves. The goal is to raise $20,000.

Staff, alumni, and boosters can permissibly donate to this fundraiser. Thank you to those who have shown their support already, and those who asked us before they donated! #AskBeforeYouAct https://t.co/UG3BYKgTtf — Mizzou Compliance (@MIZcompliance) June 4, 2021

“Just having experienced them as parents, it’s a blessing. I’m glad they were my parents. I wish I had more time with them….They were amazing people. Amazing parents. Their legacy is my brother and I.”