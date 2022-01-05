‘I feel violated’: Video captures thieves breaking into homes of two Kansas City moms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Doorbell camera video captured two burglaries within a mile and a half of each other Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

“My son called me and said, ‘Mom, think we’ve been robbed,” Tiffini Davis said.

Video shows a man trying to kick down Davis’ door in broad daylight. Once inside, Davis said they stole her TV and other items.

“My babies are scared,” Davis said. “I just don’t understand, like why would you want to do that to someone? You don’t even know me.”

Carly Coleman believes the same thieves hit her house after breaking in through her back door.

“This is where they got in, right here,” Coleman said. “My husband put a two by four up so this is really, really secure.”

In Coleman’s video, one man stayed near front door, even talking to her husband through their Ring camera.

A second camera captures a man in their house.

“It’s very scary,” Coleman said.

In all, Coleman said her young daughter’s TV she got for Christmas was stolen, as was a $4,000 purse.

Inside were credit cards, banking information and her kids’ social security cards.

“I’m going to have to put extra security on theirs for the rest of their life, because it’s just out there,” Coleman said.

She said she was advised to alert her bank of the fraud and report this to the credit bureaus.

“I feel violated,” Coleman said. “My daughter’s looking over her shoulder every ten seconds asking me why I’m watching the camera, she feels very scared, we all feel very scared to be in our own home.”

So far, police aren’t confirming these cases are connected, saying it’s all part of the investigation.

The victims believe the thieves may be in a silver car, possibly a Nissan Sentra.