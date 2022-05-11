ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A 31-year-old representing the 21st Ward is stepping down after serving for five years. John Collins-Muhammad said that he has made “many mistakes” but did not indicate why he is leaving the post. His emailed letter of resignation indicates that the next few weeks will be tough and he is apologizing to his family and community.

“I love you St. Louis. Please pray for my family and the community in which I love; and don’t deserve,” tweets Collins-Muhammad.

His family just returned from a vacation to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The pictures show him with his baby son.

The alderman has had a few run-ins with the law while serving the people of St. Louis. His license was revoked and he was arrested twice.

Collins-Muhammad was driving with a revoked license when FOX 2 reporter Chris Hayes confronted him about it. His driving record includes 17 state actions and court convictions for driving without a license.

A traffic stop for speeding led to an arrest in 2019. That is when an officer discovered that Collins-Muhammad had four active city bench warrants and five fugitive traffic warrants from other jurisdictions. He was arrested for the outstanding warrants and ticketed for speeding, driving without a seatbelt, and driving while his license was revoked.

In March 2018, Alderman Collins-Muhammad was arrested after rear-ending a vehicle at a stop sign.

Collins-Muhammad submitted his letter of resignation by email to Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed. This is a copy obtained by FOX 2:

Mr. President, pursuant to the rules of the Board of Aldermen and the City Charter – please accept this letter as my official resignation from the office of Alderman of the 21st Ward, effective Thursday, May 12, 2022. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the City of St. Louis. I have made mistakes and I take full responsibility for those mistakes and I am forever sincerely grateful to the residents of the 21st Ward for allowing me this most extraordinary opportunity. I am resigning from my office, not from my community. The weeks ahead will be tough. I ask for continued prayers for myself and my family. I apologize to my family and to my constituents for my shortcomings and my mistakes. Thank you Mr. President. Humbly; John Collins Muhammad, Jr. — John Collins-Muhammad

Alderman, 21st Ward

City Hall – Room 230 Resignation Email