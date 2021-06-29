‘I heard a loud boom’: Multiple injured following explosion at Raytown duplex

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown Police and fire crews are investigating an explosion at a duplex Monday night that have sent at least three people to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the duplex located near 75th and Englewood Lane just before 7 p.m.

When FOX4 crews arrived police were setting up a crime scene around the area.

One woman said she heard the explosion from her home four blocks away.

“I heard a loud boom,” said Tabitha Bouwie. “I was sitting in my chair watching TV and I just heard a boom. Like a bomb, you know, thundering. Then there was a second one.”

At least three people have been taken away by ambulance, one man and two children.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time. The Missouri Fire Marshal is investigating.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

