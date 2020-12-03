‘I just screamed and started sobbing’ – Victim’s mother pleads for help as CrimeStoppers highlights unsolved December homicides

ST. LOUIS – CrimeStoppers highlighted 30 cases with 32 victims from homicides that happened in the St. Louis region between 2003 and 2018.

While these are not all of the unsolved homicides, it shows the need for people with information to come forward. Each homicide brings a wave of people affected by the killings.

One of the December homicides is coming up on eight years. Dec. 23, 2012, is when Mary Siler’s son, Brian Siler, was shot and killed while walking his dog in the 3100 block of Chippewa at approximately 7:25 p.m., the night before Christmas Eve. Authorities said a witness saw a man 16 to 19 years old and wearing a dark puffy coat running in the area of the crime when it happened.

“People say things to you like, ‘Where’s that happy Mary I used to know?’ Well, she died on December 23, 2012. I’d like to see her myself,” Mary Siler said. “He was the love of my life, that’s Brian there. He was the only child I ever had. We just adored each other.”

She said it is still painful every day, as a picture of her son hangs in her living room and she wears her “Brian shirt.” It’s the shirt she was wearing one of the last times she saw her son. She said December leading up to the day the tragedy happened, it just gets harder.

“I can’t believe this happened at Christmas. Brian and I loved Christmas,” she said.

Siler said she will still decorate and does every year because it was her and her son’s favorite holiday.

“I see my future where I’ll have no grandchildren, no son, who’s going to take care of me now? It’s just awful. It’s a horrible place to be,” Siler said.

She and so many families are still searching for answers.

“Detectives need every piece of the puzzle in order to get a picture of what happened in that scene and arrest the right person for that crime, you may know a little, you may know a lot,” Lisa Pisciotta, executive director of St. Louis regional Crimestoppers Tip Program, said.

“Please come forward because I’m not getting any younger and I don’t want to die like this, I want some peace in my life before I die,” Mary Siler said, pleading that anyone with information come forward.

Authorities are still asking for the public’s help and assistance with these investigations. CrimeStoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads the police to make a felony arrest in these and all other homicides. CrimeStoppers also pays cash rewards up to $1,000 for information that leads police to make any other felony arrest.

All December homicides CrimeStoppers highlighted:

Sulton Hubbard Jr. 12/1/2013 SLMPD On December 1, 2013, Sulton Hubbard Jr. was found dead by police next to his parked car located at 619 Withers. The victim died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses say that the victim was involved in an argument with several unknown subjects inside a nearby bar earlier that day.

Javon Gibson 12/1/2017 Cahokia Javon M. Gibson, 20 years old of Cahokia was brutally shot and killed some time in the early morning hours of Friday, December 1, 2017 in the 2000 Block of Doris Ave. in Cahokia.

Harold Williams 12/2/2018 STLCO Victim Williams was found inside his vehicle (a white Ford Explorer) at 6732 Mathew St. in Northwoods, Mo. on December 4, 2008. The victim had been shot once in the head. Police believe that the incident occurred at a different location.

Kenneth Howard 12/4/2014 ISP On December 4, 2014 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Victim Kenneth W. Howard II was standing outside his grandmother’s apartment, located at 1626 Boismenue, East St. Louis, when he was approached by an unknown black male, who engaged him in a brief conversation. After ending the conversation, the suspect walked a short distance away and then immediately turned around, returned to where Howard was standing and shot him. The unknown black male then fled the area.

Terrell Johnson 12/4/2013 SLMPD On 12/04/2013 at 8:50 pm police responded to a call for Shots Fired the rear alley of 8549 Church. Police located the victim entangled in the chain-link fence of the rear yard of 1016 Theobold. The victim was unconscious and had sustained a puncture wound to the back of his head and was pronounced dead of his apparent injuries.

Brandon Edmond 12/4/2016 ISP On Sunday, December 4, 2016, at approximately 9:04 pm, Brandon L. Edmond died as a result of gunshot wounds received during an apparent home invasion. Edmond resided at 3215 Regent in East St. Louis, Illinois.

Ronald Smith 12/5/2014 SLMPD

Portia Adams 12/5/2016 ISP On December 5, 2016, the Illinois State Police was requested by the Washington Park Police Department to provide assistance in a missing persons investigation. Portia L. Adams, 43 years old was reported missing after her white Cadillac CTX was discovered abandoned in the 6200 block of Industrial Avenue. Subsequent searches for Adams were not successful. On December 7, 2016, The Washington Park Police Department was notified of a body found in the 4800 block of Forest Boulevard, which was later identified as Adams. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

Damani Aitch 12/5/2016 SLMPD The St. Louis Police are seeking your assistance, providing information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Damani “Rookie” Aitch, which occurred on Riverview Blvd. near Northwest Middle School on December 05, 2016.

Jarrell Foster 12/5/2016 SLMPD On December 05, 2016 at approximately 12:00pm, Homicide Detectives were called to the scene of a “Shooting” on southbound I-55 and Arsenal. Jarrell Foster had been operating a black pick-up truck, witnesses described a light-colored, unknown newer model 4-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, with heavily tinted windows and chrome wheels began shooting at the truck. The victim sustained gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Travis Williams 12/6/2008 ISP Sometime between 7-9:00 PM on December 6, 2008 Travis D. Williams was sitting in his vehicle with a female friend. The silver Chevy Impala was parked at 325 North 63 rd Street in Centreville, Illinois. Police found Travis Williams in his car, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The female passenger in the car was also injured.

Walter Moses 12/8/2013 SLMPD Police received a call for “shots fired” in the 5000 block of Wabada at 11:10 pm. Upon responding the officers located the victim seated in the drivers’ seat of a white 1997 Chevy Suburban. The victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head. If you have any information on this Homicide Do Something, Call CrimeStoppers.

Janae Johnson 12/8/2016 SLMPD On December 8, 2016, Officers responded to a call for a “Shooting” at Ohio and Caroline. Witnesses stated they observed a white Honda Accord, traveling west at a high rate of speed, crash and overturn at the intersection of Caroline and Ohio. Four black males exited a newer model SUV, possibly a Jeep, that was chasing the Honda Accord and began firing shots into the vehicle. Janae Johnson who was an occupant of the Accord suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brandi Lewis 12/9/2014 SLMPD On 12/09/2014 Victim Brandi Lewis was seen talking with two subjects around 7:45 pm in the rear of a vacant lot at 5029 Emerson. Witness stated that one subject produced a handgun and discharged rounds striking the victim. The suspect, armed with the weapon, was described as a black male approximately 5’8 and having a thin build. The suspect had short hair and was wearing a black and white hooded jacket. Both subjects fled north from the scene.

Xavier Mosley 12/9/2015 ISP On December 9, 2015, 26-year-old Xavier Mosley was shot and killed while standing in the Orr Weathers Housing complex in E. St. Louis, Illinois.

Cameron Chase Fowler 12/9/2018 STLCO At approximately 1:15 a.m. on December 9, 2018, officers from the St. Louis County Police Department North County Precinct responded to a shooting at “Mystic Grille”, located at 11824 West Florissant. Upon arrival, officers located one deceased male later identified as Cameron Chase Fowler suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the parking lot of the above business.

Brittany Jefferson 12/11/2015 STLCO On December 11, 2014 Victim Brittany Jefferson was at her residence at the Oak Park Apartments, when a subject kicked in the front door of her apartment. The subject physically assaulted her and then shot her. She dies as a result of those injuries.

Tanya Willis 12/12/2003 ESL Tanya Willis was found dead in her home on December 12th, 2003. She had apparently been shot. She had not been to work for two days. At this time there are no witnesses and no subject has been found.

Michael Combs 12/11/2009 Berkeley Victim Michael Anthony Combs was found lying lifeless in the 6100 block of Jefferson in Berkeley, Mo on December 11, 2009. Apparent cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Antonio Devonte Perkins 12/15/2015 SLMPD On December 15, 2015, Officers responded to a call for a “man down” at 4400 Kennerly and discovered the victim, Antonio Devonte Perkins face down on the sidewalk, unconscious and breathing. The victim had been shot in the head.

Frank Dover 12/19/2008 ISP On December 19, 2008, at approximately 12:00 AM (midnight) Frank Dover was entering ‘Dollies’ night club from the parking lot located 6210 Forest Blvd. Washington Park Ill. Walking towards the entrance to Dollies’, Frank Dover approached the front door of the lounge where he was attacked from behind and shot in the head. Frank Dover later died as a result of the gunshot wounds on Christmas Day 12-25-2008.

Cory Johnson 12/21/2013 SLMPD On 12/21/13, at 11:51 police were called to Broadway and Switzer relative to a victim of a shooting. Victim Cory Johnson was slumped at the wheel of a white Dodge pickup truck. He died from gunshot wounds to his chest and head. The suspects, who were occupying a DARK GRAY, NEWER MODEL CHRYSLER 200, with tinted windows, and an unknown plate, pulled alongside the victim and shot him several times. The suspects then made a u-turn, driving southbound on N. Broadway away from the scene. The victim’s vehicle struck a light pole and came to rest on the steps of a vacant home after he was shot.

More/ Lewis/ White 12/21/2018 SLMPD

Brian Siler 12/23/2012 SLMPD On Sunday, December 23, 2012 at approximately 7:25 pm, Brian J. Siler was shot and killed while walking in the 3100 Block of Chippewa. The victim was found on the sidewalk, face down with an apparent gunshot wound to the back of his head. Victim Siler appeared to have been walking his dog in the area when the incident occurred. A black male, 16-19, low haircut, wearing a dark ‘puffy’ coat, was observed by a witness running in the area of the crime.

David Morris lll 12/23/2014 SLMPD On 12-23-14 at 4:00 PM, police responded to a call for an accident and shooting in the 2700 block of Dayton.

Victim David Morris, 25 years old, was found lying in the street. Victim #2, a passenger in the vehicle, was unharmed.

Witnesses stated that unknown black, male subjects shot into the victim’s vehicle. While attempting to flee the assault victim David Morris (who was the driver), was mortally wounded, rendering him unconscious. Victim #2 tried to take control of the vehicle’s steering wheel, but lost control, striking a parked vehicle. The vehicle flipped and rolled until it came to rest on the northeast corner of Dayton at Elliott.

Courtney Williams 12/24/2014 SLMPD On 12/24/14, at 7:26 PM, victim Williams was reportedly driving in the 5000 block of Kensington when he and his passenger were fired upon by 3 black males armed with handguns. The passenger was not struck however victim Williams died of gunshot wounds.

Ranisha Cole 12/25/2010 SLMPD

Roshon Sykes 12/26/2018 STLCO On December 26, 2018, Roshon Sykes, 18 years of age, was shot and killed while driving his vehicle near the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Chambers Road in North St. Louis County.

Anthony Price 12/30/2013 SLMPD Officers responded to 5884 Terry on December 30, 2013 at 9:59 pm. A witness account stated that two suspects wearing ski masks and armed with unknown type firearms approached the victim and demanded currency and keys to the victims’ auto. One suspect forced Price inside the residence. Suspects then took the victim’s house keys and fled on foot in an unknown direction. Price was later located inside a bedroom with several gunshot wounds to the head and back. Price succumbed to those injuries.

Charles Ward 12/21/2010 SLMPD On December 31, 2010, a fire destroyed the home at 3828 Cottage. The victim, Charles Ward, was found dead inside the vacant residence.

