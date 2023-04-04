ST. LOUIS – A man accused in a deadly crash last fall in north St. Louis County now faces a DWI charge in the crash several months later.

Prosecutors have charged Zachary Myers, 34, with one count of DWI (causing death of another) in the crash. He was taken into custody on March 30 after authorities acquired a warrant.

The crash happened on Nov. 12, 2022 just before midnight near the intersection of New Halls Ferry Road and Vaile Avenue. Investigators say Myers was speeding on New Halls Ferry Road and crossed into southbound traffic as he approached Vaile Avenue. The victim, 45-year-old woman Laquita Gandy, was struck head-on and died from her injuries.

According to court documents acquired by FOX 2, Myers traveled nearly 60 mph on a 40 mph road and crossed double yellow lines leading up to the crash. He reportedly told police that a deer or dog ran in front of his vehicle, causing him to swerve before the crash. Some witnesses refute that claim and did not notice any animals on the roads.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Per court documents, an officer observed clues of intoxication, including the odor of an alcohol beverage and glassy eyes. Myers told officers he took pain medicine for his leg earlier that night.

While serving a warrant, police obtained a sample from Myers that revealed oxycodone and a .156 BAC, nearly double Missouri’s legal limit for drivers. Police later recovered an empty bottle of Vodka on the floor of the passenger seat and an empty pill bottle. He was detained after the crash for questioning.

Myers later made calls from jail stating, “I ****** up, I killed somebody” and “I hit another car head-on,” according to court documents.

A criminal complaint leading to the DWI charge was filed on March 13. Myers is now jailed in St. Louis County on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

In a FOX 2 follow-up report on the crash last November, residents say the intersection where the crash happened is dangerous and hope action is taken to improve safety in the area.