ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for two suspects in connection with a recent business break-in. Police refer to the suspects as “ice-cold bandits.”

The two suspects, believed to be one man and one woman, broke into a business building in the 13500 block of Big Bend Road. It happened just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Police say the suspects made two shaved ices for themselves before escaping. They reportedly caused around $1,500 in damages. County police released multiple surveillance photos of the suspects in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact county police at 314-615-4169 or 636-529-8210.