Ice cream events across state celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – People across Missouri will celebrate Missouri’s 200th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday, August 10. Since the ice cream cone is the official state dessert of Missouri, there will be fun historical ice cream-filled events happening throughout the state.

Below is a list of the events. Find one near you and use the hashtag #ScoopsAcrossMissouri when sharing photos on social media.

Franklin County

  • Purina Farms
  • Ice cream bar for people, frosty paws for pups
  • 10 am – 2 pm on August 10
  • Purina Farms Visitor Center
    500 William Danforth Way
    Gray Summit, Missouri 63039

Jefferson County

  • Arnold, Northwest, and Windsor Jefferson County Library branches
  • Free ice cream
  • Jefferson County Library
    5680 State Road PP
    High Ridge, Missouri 63303
  • Pierce Century Farm
  • Yard games and picnic areas
  • Ice cream from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, prices vary
  • Free admission to farm
  • $3 hayrides
  • Pierce Century Farm
    6085 Butcher Branch Road
    Hillsboro, Missouri 63050
  • Herculaneum Historical Society
  • Free piece of Dairy Queen birthday cake
  • Inside dining only, no drive-thru
  • 5:30 pm – 8 pm
  • Herculaneum Dairy Queen
    90 Scenic Plaza Drive
    Herculaneum, Missouri 63048

Saint Charles County

  • Rotary Club of Cottleville/Weldon Spring and Cottleville Cookies and Cream
  • Single Scoop Cones for $1
  • 5 pm – 7 pm
  • Music by 2 Pedros at the Rotary Amphitheatre from 6 pm – 8:30 pm
  • Legacy Park, Pavilion A
    5490 5th Street
    Cottleville, Missouri 63304

Saint Francois County

  • GFWC Monday Club of Farmington hosts ice cream social at Long Park
  • 6 pm – 8 pm
  • Tours may be available at Long House, donations accepted
  • Long House/Long Park
    First Street
    Farmington, Missouri 63640

Saint Louis City

  • Campbell House Culinary Tour and ice cream tasting
  • See historic recipes, culinary artifacts, and dining customs from the 19th century
  • Tour ends with a scoop of Clementine’s Creamery chocolate ice cream
  • Event is $15 per person
  • Campbell House Museum
    1508 Locust Street
    St. Louis, Missouri 63103
  • Special Missouri Pride flavors at Clementine’s Creamery
  • Special flavors offered throughout the day at 2 locations
  • Southampton
    4715 Macklind Avenue
    St. Louis, Missouri 63109
  • Lafayette Square
    1637 S. 18th Street
    St. Louis, Missouri 63104
  • Field House Museum ice cream social
  • 1 pm – 3 pm
  • Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream
  • Backyard games and face painting
  • Tickets are $10 and include one frozen treat
  • Field House Museum
    634 S. Broadway
    St. Loouis, Missouri 63102
  • Ice Cream events at Union Station
  • 2pm – 7pm
  • Ice cream at the Purina Performance Plaza from Clementine’s Creamery and Soda Fountain
  • Ride the wheel, play mini-golf, and ride the carousel
  • St. Louis Union Station
    201 S. 18th Street
    St. Louis, Missouri 63103
  • Missouri History Museum Ice Cream
  • 2pm – 4 pm
  • Free ice cream from Prairie Farms
  • Live music and performances
  • Learn about the science of ice cream
  • Face masks required
  • Missouri History Museum
    5700 Lindell Boulevard
    St. Louis, Missouri 63112

Saint Louis County

  • Special Missouri Pride flavors at Clementine’s Creamery
  • Special flavors offered throughout the day at 3 locations
  • Clayton
    730 DeMun Avenue
    Clayton, Missouri 63105
  • Lake St. Louis
    20 Meadows Circle Drive Ste. 208
    Lake St. Louis, Missouri 63367
  • Town and Country
    13426 Clayton Road
    Town and Country, Missouri 63131
  • White Haven at Ulysses S. Grant
  • Free frozen custard
  • 30 minute program at 1:30pm
  • Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site
    7400 Grant Road
    St. Louis, Missouri 63123
  • Sappington House
  • 6pm – 8pm
  • Authors of a new children’s book about cows who live at Sappington House will read the book at 6:30, 7, and 7:30
  • Music
  • Make a reservation by calling 314-822-8171 or emailing info@historicsappingtonhouse.org
  • $5 entrance fee
  • Historic Sappington House
    1015 S. Sappington Road
    St. Louis, Missouri 63126
  • Free ice cream from Webster Groves Historical Society
  • 7pm – 9pm
  • Inside the Hearth Room of the Webster Groves Historical Society
  • Hawken Place Hearth Room
    1155 S. Rock Hill Road
    Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News