Ice cream events across state celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial

ST. LOUIS – People across Missouri will celebrate Missouri’s 200th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday, August 10. Since the ice cream cone is the official state dessert of Missouri, there will be fun historical ice cream-filled events happening throughout the state.
Below is a list of the events. Find one near you and use the hashtag #ScoopsAcrossMissouri when sharing photos on social media.
Franklin County
- Purina Farms
- Ice cream bar for people, frosty paws for pups
- 10 am – 2 pm on August 10
- Purina Farms Visitor Center
500 William Danforth Way
Gray Summit, Missouri 63039
Jefferson County
- Arnold, Northwest, and Windsor Jefferson County Library branches
- Free ice cream
- Jefferson County Library
5680 State Road PP
High Ridge, Missouri 63303
- Pierce Century Farm
- Yard games and picnic areas
- Ice cream from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, prices vary
- Free admission to farm
- $3 hayrides
- Pierce Century Farm
6085 Butcher Branch Road
Hillsboro, Missouri 63050
- Herculaneum Historical Society
- Free piece of Dairy Queen birthday cake
- Inside dining only, no drive-thru
- 5:30 pm – 8 pm
- Herculaneum Dairy Queen
90 Scenic Plaza Drive
Herculaneum, Missouri 63048
Saint Charles County
- Rotary Club of Cottleville/Weldon Spring and Cottleville Cookies and Cream
- Single Scoop Cones for $1
- 5 pm – 7 pm
- Music by 2 Pedros at the Rotary Amphitheatre from 6 pm – 8:30 pm
- Legacy Park, Pavilion A
5490 5th Street
Cottleville, Missouri 63304
Saint Francois County
- GFWC Monday Club of Farmington hosts ice cream social at Long Park
- 6 pm – 8 pm
- Tours may be available at Long House, donations accepted
- Long House/Long Park
First Street
Farmington, Missouri 63640
Saint Louis City
- Campbell House Culinary Tour and ice cream tasting
- See historic recipes, culinary artifacts, and dining customs from the 19th century
- Tour ends with a scoop of Clementine’s Creamery chocolate ice cream
- Event is $15 per person
- Campbell House Museum
1508 Locust Street
St. Louis, Missouri 63103
- Special Missouri Pride flavors at Clementine’s Creamery
- Special flavors offered throughout the day at 2 locations
- Southampton
4715 Macklind Avenue
St. Louis, Missouri 63109
- Lafayette Square
1637 S. 18th Street
St. Louis, Missouri 63104
- Field House Museum ice cream social
- 1 pm – 3 pm
- Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream
- Backyard games and face painting
- Tickets are $10 and include one frozen treat
- Field House Museum
634 S. Broadway
St. Loouis, Missouri 63102
- Ice Cream events at Union Station
- 2pm – 7pm
- Ice cream at the Purina Performance Plaza from Clementine’s Creamery and Soda Fountain
- Ride the wheel, play mini-golf, and ride the carousel
- St. Louis Union Station
201 S. 18th Street
St. Louis, Missouri 63103
- Missouri History Museum Ice Cream
- 2pm – 4 pm
- Free ice cream from Prairie Farms
- Live music and performances
- Learn about the science of ice cream
- Face masks required
- Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Boulevard
St. Louis, Missouri 63112
Saint Louis County
- Special Missouri Pride flavors at Clementine’s Creamery
- Special flavors offered throughout the day at 3 locations
- Clayton
730 DeMun Avenue
Clayton, Missouri 63105
- Lake St. Louis
20 Meadows Circle Drive Ste. 208
Lake St. Louis, Missouri 63367
- Town and Country
13426 Clayton Road
Town and Country, Missouri 63131
- White Haven at Ulysses S. Grant
- Free frozen custard
- 30 minute program at 1:30pm
- Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site
7400 Grant Road
St. Louis, Missouri 63123
- Sappington House
- 6pm – 8pm
- Authors of a new children’s book about cows who live at Sappington House will read the book at 6:30, 7, and 7:30
- Music
- Make a reservation by calling 314-822-8171 or emailing info@historicsappingtonhouse.org
- $5 entrance fee
- Historic Sappington House
1015 S. Sappington Road
St. Louis, Missouri 63126
- Free ice cream from Webster Groves Historical Society
- 7pm – 9pm
- Inside the Hearth Room of the Webster Groves Historical Society
- Hawken Place Hearth Room
1155 S. Rock Hill Road
Webster Groves, Missouri 63119