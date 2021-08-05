Ice cream events across state celebrate Missouri’s bicentennial

ST. LOUIS – People across Missouri will celebrate Missouri’s 200th anniversary of statehood on Tuesday, August 10. Since the ice cream cone is the official state dessert of Missouri, there will be fun historical ice cream-filled events happening throughout the state.

Below is a list of the events. Find one near you and use the hashtag #ScoopsAcrossMissouri when sharing photos on social media.

Franklin County

Purina Farms

Ice cream bar for people, frosty paws for pups

10 am – 2 pm on August 10

Purina Farms Visitor Center

500 William Danforth Way

Gray Summit, Missouri 63039

Jefferson County

Arnold, Northwest, and Windsor Jefferson County Library branches

Free ice cream

Jefferson County Library

5680 State Road PP

High Ridge, Missouri 63303

Pierce Century Farm

Yard games and picnic areas

Ice cream from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm, prices vary

Free admission to farm

$3 hayrides

Pierce Century Farm

6085 Butcher Branch Road

Hillsboro, Missouri 63050

Herculaneum Historical Society

Free piece of Dairy Queen birthday cake

Inside dining only, no drive-thru

5:30 pm – 8 pm

Herculaneum Dairy Queen

90 Scenic Plaza Drive

Herculaneum, Missouri 63048

Saint Charles County

Rotary Club of Cottleville/Weldon Spring and Cottleville Cookies and Cream

Single Scoop Cones for $1

5 pm – 7 pm

Music by 2 Pedros at the Rotary Amphitheatre from 6 pm – 8:30 pm

Legacy Park, Pavilion A

5490 5th Street

Cottleville, Missouri 63304

Saint Francois County

GFWC Monday Club of Farmington hosts ice cream social at Long Park

6 pm – 8 pm

Tours may be available at Long House, donations accepted

Long House/Long Park

First Street

Farmington, Missouri 63640

Saint Louis City

Campbell House Culinary Tour and ice cream tasting

See historic recipes, culinary artifacts, and dining customs from the 19th century

Tour ends with a scoop of Clementine’s Creamery chocolate ice cream

Event is $15 per person

Campbell House Museum

1508 Locust Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63103

Special Missouri Pride flavors at Clementine’s Creamery

Special flavors offered throughout the day at 2 locations

Southampton

4715 Macklind Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63109

4715 Macklind Avenue St. Louis, Missouri 63109 Lafayette Square

1637 S. 18th Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63104

Field House Museum ice cream social

1 pm – 3 pm

Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream

Backyard games and face painting

Tickets are $10 and include one frozen treat

Field House Museum

634 S. Broadway

St. Loouis, Missouri 63102

Ice Cream events at Union Station

2pm – 7pm

Ice cream at the Purina Performance Plaza from Clementine’s Creamery and Soda Fountain

Ride the wheel, play mini-golf, and ride the carousel

St. Louis Union Station

201 S. 18th Street

St. Louis, Missouri 63103

Missouri History Museum Ice Cream

2pm – 4 pm

Free ice cream from Prairie Farms

Live music and performances

Learn about the science of ice cream

Face masks required

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Boulevard

St. Louis, Missouri 63112

Saint Louis County

Special Missouri Pride flavors at Clementine’s Creamery

Special flavors offered throughout the day at 3 locations

Clayton

730 DeMun Avenue

Clayton, Missouri 63105

730 DeMun Avenue Clayton, Missouri 63105 Lake St. Louis

20 Meadows Circle Drive Ste. 208

Lake St. Louis, Missouri 63367

20 Meadows Circle Drive Ste. 208 Lake St. Louis, Missouri 63367 Town and Country

13426 Clayton Road

Town and Country, Missouri 63131

White Haven at Ulysses S. Grant

Free frozen custard

30 minute program at 1:30pm

Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site

7400 Grant Road

St. Louis, Missouri 63123

Sappington House

6pm – 8pm

Authors of a new children’s book about cows who live at Sappington House will read the book at 6:30, 7, and 7:30

Music

Make a reservation by calling 314-822-8171 or emailing info@historicsappingtonhouse.org

$5 entrance fee

Historic Sappington House

1015 S. Sappington Road

St. Louis, Missouri 63126

Free ice cream from Webster Groves Historical Society

7pm – 9pm

Inside the Hearth Room of the Webster Groves Historical Society

Hawken Place Hearth Room

1155 S. Rock Hill Road

Webster Groves, Missouri 63119