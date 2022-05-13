CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Crestwood McDonald’s is getting a new look. The building on 9915 Watson Road was recently demolished and the construction of a new McDonald’s restaurant is expected to be complete by this summer. This is the third time it has been rebuilt from the ground up.

The owner’s representative says that work on the new building is scheduled to be complete by the end of August. The new restaurant will include McDelivery pick-up stations, digital self-order kiosks in the lobby, bright and easy-to-read digital menu boards, and a new and improved dining room.

The location was originally built in 1959 and was the first McDonald’s in Missouri. It is on historic Route 66 and is the focus of a rather famous photograph. Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth stopped by radio station KSHE to promote their tour on March 5, 1978. The McDonald’s was located just down the street from the radio station. A short documentary was made about the unique stop in a St. Louis suburb.

Rock-and-Roll photographer Richard Upper took the iconic photo of the musicians in front of the golden arch, with burgers in their hands. He says that it is one of the most famous images he shot. In 2021 one of the signed prints was raffled off to keep live music going during the pandemic.



