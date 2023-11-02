ST. LOUIS – With the Halloween season now in the rearview mirror, St. Louis staples are getting ready for a new holiday season.

From the St. Louis Zoo to the Missouri Botanical Garden to Grant’s Farm, preparations are underway for the November and December events.

At the Saint Louis Zoo, crews are working quickly to take down the ‘Boo at the Zoo’ Halloween decor and replace it with the “Wild Lights” Christmas Lightshow.

At the second-largest garden in North America, staff from the Missouri Botanical Garden are staying busy. They are also working diligently to prepare for the Garden Glow this holiday season.

And at Grant’s Farm, general manager Steve Byrd tells FOX 2 there are many preparations for their fantastic holiday lights. While most of their Christmas displays are still in the works, all three locations will be on display by mid-to-late November.



Want to get a head start on purchasing tickets? The links to each location is below:



St. Louis Zoo Wild Lights – U.S. Bank Wild Lights | Saint Louis Zoo (stlzoo.org)

Missouri Botanical Garden Glow – Garden Glow (missouribotanicalgarden.org)

Grant’s Farm – Holiday Lights 2023 – The Grant’s Farm Experience | St. Louis, MO (grantsfarm.com)