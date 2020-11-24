ICU nurses speak to St. Charles County government on their pandemic experience

ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – SSM Health ICU nurses spoke to the St. Charles County government about what it’s like to be a frontline worker during the pandemic.
The St. Charles County government posted the video on their Facebook page while asking residents to “consider the impact of [their] actions on healthcare workers.”
Latest headlines:
- Restaurant workers out of jobs again as virus surges anew
- Plant-based diets may lead to weaker bones
- Country artist Hal Ketchum dies from complications of dementia
- La Linea cartel boss arrested in killings of nine Americans, state officials say
- Manning, Woodson, Megatron are Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists