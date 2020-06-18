Idea of a Juneteenth holiday taking root in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – There’s a growing effort to make June 19—Juneteenth—a national holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

There are new signs that the idea is taking root in St. Louis.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page has declared it a paid holiday for county workers.

St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed will introduce a resolution at the June 19 board meeting to do the same in the city beginning next year.

And St. Louis Mayor, Lyda Krewson issued a proclamation declaring Friday Juneteenth Day in St. Louis.

“I never thought I’d see that in my lifetime,” Reed said of the momentum behind the holiday. “It’s starting.”

People have been celebrating the day across the country for years.

On June 19, 1865, slaves in Galveston, Texas finally learned they had been freed under President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation issued two years earlier. Implementation was delayed in the Confederate States by the Civil War.

Large US companies, from Twitter and Google to Target, JC Penney, Best Buy, and Nike, have announced they will recognize the holiday.

Though past celebrations in St. Louis have been relatively small, the Foundation for Strengthening Families, which provides resources from child care to adult education, held a Juneteenth Eve outreach event.

Reed has just announced a Juneteenth parade in St. Louis for Friday afternoon. It begins at 2 p.m. with a meeting time of 1 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot at Union and Natural Bridge. Anyone who wants to drive the route along Union to Page to Grand Boulevard is welcome.

“Absolutely everybody should celebrate ‘Juneteenth,’” Reed said. “For me, a person that has celebrated it for years in relatively small crowds, this is an awesome time to see so many people talking about it and beginning to understand the significance of it and willing to celebrate it.”

“It’s not just black history. It’s American history,” said St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell. “We should embrace our history and the struggles that members of our American family have had to overcome.”

They hope Congress will act soon.

Krewson has asked the city personnel director to make it a paid day off for city workers starting in 2021.

Juneteenth Events in St. Louis

Cherokee Street Juneteenth Celebration – The third annual celebration goes from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Juneteenth People’s Rally – The rally begins at 10:00 a.m. at Saint John’s Church on North Grand Boulevard.

East St. Louis Juneteenth Motorcade – The motorcade route begins at 89th Street and State Street towards Collinsville Avenue and ends at the East St. Louis City Hall Building at 301 River Park Dr. The motorcade begins at 11:00 a.m. Then in front of city hall at noon there will be a flag-raising ceremony.

Black Lives Matter Demonstration at Christian Hospital – From 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Christian Hospital and Northwest HealthCare employees, BJC HealthCare leadership and board members will gather at the Christian Hospital Detrick Building main entrance where Christian Hospital President Rick Stevens will address the group. There will then be a moment of silence where everyone will kneel as a group for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Juneteenth Ride for Freedom – Board of Aldermen President Reed is hosting a car parade Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The car parade will begin in the Schnucks parking lot at Union Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue.

Expect US Juneteenth Celebration – Beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Tucker Boulevard Expect US will have vendors and more as they celebrate Juneteenth “out loud.”

“Juneteenth Celebration & Social Justice Call to Action” Rally and March – New Life in Christ Church, United Congregations of the Metro East and the O’Fallon, Illinois NAACP are hosting a rally and march Friday. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the O’Fallon, Ill. city hall.

Juneteenth Peace Rally – Remember the 400 is hosting a peace rally Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The family friendly event will be at 6951 Olive Blvd. in the EyeSeeMe parking lot.

Silence the Hate Juneteenth Solidarity March – The march and voter registration event begins at 6:00 p.m. in East St. Louis at the corner of 25th Street. It will end at the East St. Louis Board of Education Building.