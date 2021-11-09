IKEA to raise starting wages for U.S. workers to $16 an hour, adds new benefits

ST. LOUIS – IKEA announced a raise for employees at its 52 stores in the United States. Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, the international furniture and housewares retail giant will raise all starting wages to $16 an hour, with some hourly wages starting at $17 and $18.

The raise applies to all full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary employees.

With this move, the company’s average hourly wage will increase to $20.

The federal minimum wage, which hasn’t changed since July 2009, is $7.25 per hour. However, 30 states have minimum wages that are higher than the federal minimum.

The minimum wages in Missouri and Illinois are $10.30 and $11 an hour, respectively.

In addition to the wage increase, IKEA says it’s enhancing its benefits package to include a minimum of five weeks of paid time away, as well as education assistance, backup child and adult care, plus more inclusive health care benefits.

