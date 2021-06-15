Illinois and Missouri land on top 15 list of most fun states in America

ST. LOUIS – WalletHub has curated a points system to rank the most fun states in America, and Illinois came in at the 5 spot and Missouri is number 14.

The list had in-depth methodology to it.

Illinois came in fifth in the entertainment and recreation section. They were third in nightlife. Missouri came in 14th in the entertainment and recreation section and in the nightlife section.

Below is WalletHub’s list of most fun states in America.

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Washington Texas Minnesota Pennsylvania Oregon Louisiana Ohio Missouri Wisconsin

WalletHub used metrics like, restaurants, golf courses, movie theatres, fitness centers, skiing facilities, marinas, national parks, amusement parks, and more to decide which ranking each state deserved.

Illinois came in fifth for most restaurants per capita, fifth in most performing-arts theaters per capita, and highest state and local expenditures on parks and recreation per capita. Illinois came in 50th for access to national parks.

Missouri came in fifth for highest variety of arts, entertainment and recreation establishments.

Below is more information on how each state was scored.

