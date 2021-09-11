Illinois deputy wins $7.5 million in lawsuit after spinal injury

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — A federal jury has awarded $7.5 million in damages to a suburban Chicago sheriff’s deputy who sued after he was severely injured during a 2014 training exercise.

DuPage County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Hakim had sued the manufacturer of law enforcement equipment after a 12-gauge tactical knockout breaching round did not disintegrate after it struck a door as intended but struck the edge of his body armor and deflected into his spine.

The manufacturer contended that Hakim did not use the equipment properly but the jury ruled in favor of Hakim earlier this month.