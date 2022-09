ST. LOUIS – Early voting begins Thursday in Illinois for the General Election.

Two Illinois gubernatorial debates will be broadcast in St. Louis on KPLR News 11. Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger, Darren Bailey, have agreed to take part in two, one-hour debates.

The first will be held October 6 at Illinois State University in Normal. The second you can watch on News 11 on October 18 that’s being held in Chicago.