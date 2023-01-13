ST. LOUIS — In Illinois, the abortion debate is currently in the spotlight. Governor Pritzker is set to sign legislation expanding abortion rights into law.

Pritzker is slated to sign the law today at 11:30 a.m. The bill makes Illinois the most recent state to seek abortion rights safeguards after the United States Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade last year.

Following the Supreme Court verdict, many states, including Missouri, drastically restricted abortions. The legislation was approved by the Illinois House on Tuesday by a vote of 70 to 39.

Out-of-state patients seeking abortion services in Illinois are protected by the Act. It also safeguards out-of-state providers performing abortions in Illinois. Opponents argue that the Act makes it too simple for doctors to perform abortions in Illinois. However, fans have a quite different perspective.

Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, issued a statement saying, “Now more than Ever We need to continue to fight for equitable access to essential reproductive health care like abortion and gender-affirming care because all people should have the freedom to make medial decisions that are best for their bodies, their lives and their families.”