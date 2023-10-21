CHICAGO, IL – A $100,000 Powerball ticket purchased last month remains unclaimed and is set to expire next month. The winning ticket was acquired during the drawing on November 7, 2022. The fortunate winner has just three weeks left to claim their prize.

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven located at 1680 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora. The winning numbers for the November 7, 2022, drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, with the Powerball number being 23.

The unclaimed ticket successfully matched four winning numbers and the Powerball number, along with utilizing the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature, resulting in a $100,000 win.

Winners typically have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize, and the expiration date is fast approaching on November 6, 2023.

Illinois currently has six unclaimed lottery ticket winners:

A $225,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased on April 19, 2023, in Bellwood, IL, at the Mobile gas station located on 2418 St. Charles Rd.

A $450,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was bought on June 26, 2023, in Skokie, IL, at the Kostner Korner situated at 4356 W. Howard.

A $100,002 Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased on June 26, 2023, in Dunlap, IL, at the Shell on 12200 N. Brentfield Dr.

A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was acquired on August 14, 2023, in Chicago Heights, IL, at the BP gas station on 605 Dixie Highway.

A $100,000 Powerball ticket was bought on September 10, 2023, in Loves Park, IL, at the Road Ranger located on 7500 E. Riverside Blvd.