BALLWIN, Mo. — An Illinois man is under arrest for breaking into the Ballwin Police Department after he was recently released. Oscar Martinez-Leiva, 21, from Brussells, Illinois, faces felony charges including burglary, property damage, and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 4, 2023, following his arrest by Ballwin Police for a municipal larceny charge. After his release, he returned to the police department and kicked in a door’s keypad. He then tried to access a secure area of the police department, causing over $1,000 in damages.

During the incident, a Ballwin officer drew her gun when Martinez-Leiva approached her while acting erratically. He resisted arrest by fighting with the officers trying to handcuff him. After being tased on his lower back, he was finally handcuffed.

The sentencing range for these charges is from five to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.