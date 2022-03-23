JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – An Illinois man now holds the record for catching Missouri’s largest paddlefish. Jim Dain of Pittsfield, Illinois caught the 140 pound, 10-ounce beast at the Lake of the Ozarks. He was on a fishing trip with his family.

This catch breaks the previous record set in 2015 by one ounce. Andy Belobraydic III caught that fish at Table Rock Lake.

Dain nearly stayed off the lake on March 18, 2022. The forecast called for storms but they only got rain. So, they went out fishing and the weather just kept getting colder.

“We weren’t having much luck, but decided to fish for another hour so we took another turn. And that’s when the drag on the reel started. It felt like a tree was on the line!” Dain tells the Missouri Department of Conservation.

It took at least 20 minutes to get the fish into the boat. Another fisher who holds the state record for catching a river carpsucker told Dain to contact the Missouri Department of Conservation about the massive fish.

“We got 16 one-gallon bags of meat out of this catch,” laughed Dain. “We’ve fried it, grilled it and made paddlefish tacos the other night. We’ll be having paddlefish for a while!”

Dain brought the fish to a certified scale at a slaughterhouse that could handle weight more than 100-pounds. His paddlefish is the second state-record fish caught in 2022.