ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man from a Chicago suburb has been charged for allegedly sharing a sex video featuring a former St. Louis County official, filmed in his office at the county government building in Clayton.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office unsealed the first charges, which were filed on May 24 against Rodney Leger of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. A county grand jury indicted Leger on three counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Leger is accused of obtaining a video of Calvin Harris, then the chief of staff for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, having sex with a woman in Harris’ office, and then sharing that video on three different occasions in June 2022. According to the indictment, Leger did so “with the intent to harass, threaten, or coerce” Harris or the woman seen on the video.

Former State Representative Shamed Dogan received the video in an anonymous email while he was a member of the state legislature. Dogan, who represented part of St. Louis County at the state capitol, turned the video over to Councilman Mark Harder.

Harder noticed a St. Louis County government ID lanyard in the video and recognized it had been filmed in a county office. He notified the Clayton Police Department, who brought in the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist with the investigation.

Harris, who was hired in January 2022, abruptly resigned after knowledge of the video became public, citing family reasons.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, an attorney for the woman seen in the video said his client was unaware she had been recorded and never consented to the video being shared.