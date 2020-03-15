Illinois reports 29 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The news cases involve the following counties: Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, and Winnebago.

Currently, the state is reporting 93 cases in 13 counties.

The state is also reporting that the number of cases having no known cause for infection or due to travel abroad is increasing.

The public is reminded to keep appropriate social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and minimize touching your face.

If you have any questions about COVID-19, you can call the hotline at 1-800-8893931 or email: dph.sick@illinois.gov.