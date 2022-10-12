ST. LOUIS – If the rain holds up long enough, Wednesday might be a good day to walk or bike to school.

October 12 is International Walk to School Day, and Illinois is taking part in promoting the day to support green transportation practices and a healthy lifestyle for children. Earlier this year, Governor JB Pritzker and IDOT announced $12.3 million in grants for local projects that will help boost the health and safety of children via safer walking and biking routes to school.

Again, double-check the forecast before doing this.