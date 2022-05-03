FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – A leaked draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court suggests the court is ready to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case.

Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the document was authentic but said it did not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member. Roberts called upon the marshal of the court to investigate the situation and find the source who leaked the document to Politico.

Roberts condemned the leak as an “egregious breach of that trust” intended to undermine the court, while stressing that such a political maneuver would not succeed.

Reaction was swift to news of the leaked document. With both anti-abortion or abortion-rights activists protesting outside the Supreme Court building in Washington D.C.

Some governors of Democratic states are pledging to protect women’s reproductive rights. and some Republican governors are saying they will call for special sessions if Roe is overturned.

The leaked draft opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, revealed the nation’s top court is set to overturn the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. In St. Louis, area leaders are reacting to the ruling that recognized a woman’s legal right to abortion.

Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush spoke out about it Tuesday on Pro-Choice Missouri Instagram page.

“I’m thinking about 36 million people, thinking about those that those of us that only know being able to have the option for abortion those next generations not even be a thing,” she said. “I think about the many lives that have been saved since the ‘60s, since Roe – for 49 years. How many lives have been saved because abortion care was health care.”

The leaked document, which is not an official court ruling, would strike down Roe v. Wade, saying it was decided incorrectly and that there is no constitutional right to abortion services.

Glen Hulse, an advocate for overturning the Roe decision, hopes the courts pending decision empowers states to enact anti-abortion laws and protect the unborn.

“I’m pro-life and I think everyone deserves a chance at life. I love life and everything is good. …(Roe) should be overturned,” Hulse said.

The opinion would allow states to heavily regulate abortion or ban it altogether. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says if the high court over turns the ruling protecting the right to have an abortion, the procedure will remain safe and legal in Illinois.

“This day is about women’s rights, it’s about reproductive rights. Every right that we have had for 50 years in this country—for the women who stand here and women all across this nation—all of this is at stake here,” Pritzker said.

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood in Illinois and Missouri declined FOX 2’s requests for interviews.

The opinion is still undecided case currently before the court, which leaders say appears to be an unprecedented leak at the Supreme Court that is sending shockwaves across the country.